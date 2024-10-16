Murder, extortion suspects line up in Durban court

They were arrested on Tuesday in an operation on Grundel Road in Umbilo.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects are between 19 and 40 years old.

READ: Four Lusikisiki massacre suspects arrested at KZN hideout

"Police found two pistols, a rifle magazine and 173 rounds of ammunition of various caliber of firearms as well as drugs.

"The suspects are believed to be involved in extortion, murder, armed robberies and drug-related activities in the eThekwini district."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)