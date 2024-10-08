Relief as rebuilding of tornado-hit Seatides school starts
Parents at Seatides Combined School in Genazzano have expressed relief at the start of the rebuilding process.
The school, which has 900 pupils, suffered extensive damage in June when a tornado tore through Tongaat and other parts of the north coast.
While Grade 12 pupils have been accommodated at another school, the other grades had to make do with 30 mobile classrooms.
One of the parents, Sibongile Mhlongo, says it has been challenging.
"The children's performance was affected as they had to move to another school to finish their exams. Others were to stay at home. That is what stressed them because they had to wait for the term. Children were unable to revise in a normal environment."
Another parent, Ntuthuko Mzobe, said he is relieved construction has finally begun.
"We are very excited, and we hope the construction process is fast, and everything goes back to normal."
The SGB also thanked the many donors and sponsors for their help in rebuilding the school.
