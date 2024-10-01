Tornado victims in Tongaat still picking up the pieces

The tornado claimed the lives of seven people, and devastated hundreds of properties in June.

Resident Teddy Naidoo says he still has not been able to rebuild.

"The support from government is still lacking; they haven't done enough to assist our residents. This is really sad. We are still struggling through the process.”





Hundreds of families continue living in damaged homes or makeshift shelters."

He's praised disaster response groups for their efforts to provide much-needed assistance.

"Various organisations, like the Gift of the Givers, and individuals did come together to form the Tongaat Disaster Relief Committee. They've worked tirelessly to assist affected families."





