Relief efforts mobilised for N3 motorists stuck in snowstorm

Weather forecasters have now raised their snow warning to level 8 in the extreme south-western parts of the province.

The snowstorm's blocked key routes, including the R74 from Harrismith to Bergville, Harrismith to Tugela Toll Plaza on the N3, and several others.

The N3 Toll Concession and the South African National Roads Agency closed the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass on Friday night because of dangerous conditions, including black ice.

KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says it met with various teams on Saturday morning, which have been providing motorists with hot soup, shelter, and blankets.

Local municipalities have deployed graders to start clearing the snow.

Mayor of the uMngeni Local Municipality Chris Pappas says they are also offering assistance.

"Any person travelling from Durban to Johannesburg or from Johannesburg to Durban who may need any emergency assistance or food or a hot beverage, there is an emergency set up in Howick on Market Street. They are welcome to come through there. That includes people who might have been stuck on the highway and need any facilities," said Pappas.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they are also trying to help.

"Police in KwaZulu-Natal have deployed members to provide assistance and warm food to commuters who have been stuck on the N3 between Estcourt and Mooi River. Among the stranded commuters are police officers who despite being in the same situation as the rest, are providing security services to fellow commuters.

The management of police in KwaZulu-Natal has mobilised business partners who have already started preparing food and warm clothing for those who are stuck in freezing snow."

