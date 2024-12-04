Redeployment of Simelane 'short-sighted, disrespectful’ - DA

Her reaction comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa removed Thembi Simelane as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and redeployed her to the position as Minister of Human Settlements.

Simelane is facing mounting pressure following revelations that she received a loan from a VBS-linked financial services provider while she was the mayor of Polokwane in 2016.

The Presidency's Vincent Magwenya says the changes to Cabinet were necessary.

"In order to ensure the effectiveness of Cabinet in delivering to its mandate, President Cyril Ramaphosa to make changes to the national executive."

READ: Ramaphosa removes Simelane from justice portfolio

Speaking to SABC News on Tuesday night, Breytenbach said Simelane does not belong in Cabinet.

"The fact of the matter is that Thembi Simelane is deeply conflicted and deeply compromised, and to take five months to decide to remove her as the Minister of Justice already is shockingly inappropriate. But to keep her in the Cabinet while she's facing these conflicts and is so compromised is nothing but an insult to South Africans.

Breytenbach added that Simelane should be removed from the Cabinet until the whole saga is concluded.

"It has to be a rational decision, it's not just something that you decide one morning over breakfast, it needs to pass the rationality test.

"A person who is as compromised and as conflicted as Thembi Simelane is, such an appointment can never be rational, it fails the rationality test."

