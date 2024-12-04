Ramaphosa removes Simelane from justice portfolio

Scandal-hit Thembi Simelane has been removed from her position as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development but remains in cabinet.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed her as the new Minister of Human Settlements.





Mmamoloko Kubayi, who was in charge of that portfolio, now takes over as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.









Simelane's move come under criticism following revelations that she received a loan from a VBS-linked financial services provider - while she was the mayor of Polokwane.





The Presidency's Vincent Magwenya says the changes were necessary.





"In order to ensure the effectiveness of cabinet in delivering to its mandate, President Cyril Ramaphosa to make changes to the national executive."





Phumzile Mgcina has also been moved as Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment to Mineral and Petroleum Resources, swapping positions with Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.





Reacting to the changes, the DA's Glynnis Breytenbach says Simelane doesn't belong in cabinet.





"The fact of the matter is Simelane is deepy conflicted and compromised. To take five months to remove her as Minister of Justice is shocklingly inappropriate. But to keep her in cabinet while she facing these comflicts in an insult to South Africans."