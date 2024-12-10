38 South Africans behind bars in Mauritius
Updated | By Selaki Ledwaba
The South African High Commissioner to Mauritius, Dr Hlamalani Manzini, says there is a worrying number of South African citizens in prison on the island.
The South African High Commissioner to Mauritius, Dr Hlamalani Manzini, says there is a worrying number of South African citizens in prison on the island.
Manzini met with the Department of Social Development, which has travelled to Mauritius to repatriate a 5-year-old whose mother was arrested in 2018 on drug trafficking charges.
The Acting Deputy Director General at Social Development, Lumka Oliphant, says that currently, there are 38 South African citizens incarcerated in Mauritius.
The number includes 15 women.
READ: DA to bring no-confidence motion against eThekwini speaker
“The longest prison sentence meted to a South African is a male serving 25 years, and 15 years for a female,” Oliphant explained.
South Africans incarcerated in Mauritius spend up to six years awaiting trial with no bail.
“The woman whose child DSD is repatriating has been awaiting trial since her arrest six years ago,” Oliphant said, adding that all the imprisoned South Africans in Mauritius were charged with drug trafficking.
“This information highlights the intersection between illicit drug trafficking and the exposure to vulnerability that children and young families can be exposed to. This conduct contributes not only to the degradation of social and community values but also the destruction of families.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
"ECR is the reason we started": Durban North Pole lights up
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting the Durban North Pole, a dazzlin...Stacey & J Sbu 36 minutes ago
-
Get ready for a litchi-picking adventure!
The Litchi Harvest in KZN is happening from 20 to 30 December, where you...Stacey & J Sbu 43 minutes ago