38 South Africans behind bars in Mauritius

Manzini met with the Department of Social Development, which has travelled to Mauritius to repatriate a 5-year-old whose mother was arrested in 2018 on drug trafficking charges.





The Acting Deputy Director General at Social Development, Lumka Oliphant, says that currently, there are 38 South African citizens incarcerated in Mauritius.





The number includes 15 women.





“The longest prison sentence meted to a South African is a male serving 25 years, and 15 years for a female,” Oliphant explained.

South Africans incarcerated in Mauritius spend up to six years awaiting trial with no bail.





“The woman whose child DSD is repatriating has been awaiting trial since her arrest six years ago,” Oliphant said, adding that all the imprisoned South Africans in Mauritius were charged with drug trafficking.





“This information highlights the intersection between illicit drug trafficking and the exposure to vulnerability that children and young families can be exposed to. This conduct contributes not only to the degradation of social and community values but also the destruction of families.”





