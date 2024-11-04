Ray Nkonyeni residents without water ‘for 10 years’

Locals say their taps have been dry for the past 10 years.

Resident Samson Nanta said they have not seen water tankers, and there aren't any rivers near their homes.

"We depend on the rain, because even now the natural dams that we have been using before all are no longer suitable to be used.

“I don't know what we have done wrong and why we are punished like this."

When there is no rain, he says they have to source water elsewhere.

"Other people they have got bakkies, they use bakkie to go kilometres to the farms in trying to find water. However, no one knows if that water is good for consumption," said Nanta.

"I had decided to dig another hole here, that we call Ipiki. It helps a lot, because it accommodates a lot of people."

However, according to ward councillor Steven Sima, they have been supplying the community with water.

"Despite having water issues, water tankers come every Monday. We even get water through the taps, but they don't go to all the areas they only go through the main road," said Sima.

