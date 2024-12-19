Ray Nkonyeni labour strike enters third week

A labour dispute related to job grading is at the centre of the action which the municipality says is illegal.





The protest has entered its third week, with the south coast town strewn with uncollected rubbish.





Some areas have been left without power that has affected homes, businesses, and medical facilities.





Fears continue to grow about whether the matter will be resolved, and services returned to normal before Christmas.





The Albersville Ratepayers Association says some communities have resorted to removing the refuse in their areas themselves.





READ: Striking Ray Nkonyeni workers cripple services





"They are charging us for refuse and services that are not delivered, so we request them to write it off. You cannot be charging people for something that is not even picked up," says the association's Salahuddin Musa.





Municipal spokesperson, Simon April says the matter is before the court. Management and union representatives are also trying to find possible solutions.





It's urged employees to return to their duties while talks continue.





"Even pothole repairs and street cleaning, all those services are affected. The renewal of licences and the registration of vehicles are affected."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)