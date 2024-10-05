Ratepayers Movement urges city for consistent meter readings
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A ratepayers movement says estimated utility bills have always been an issue in eThekwini.
It's after the City said bills will be more accurate now that water and electricity meter readings are being handled by one department.
In a briefing on Thursday, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said meter readings have moved to the Revenue Unit.
Readings were previously captured separately by the Water and Sanitation and the Electricity Departments.
The mayor said it resulted in an estimation of utility bills.
The eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement's Asad Gaffar,
"We've been pushing for the city to ensure that readings, whether it's for water or electricity, these need to be consistent and happen regularly at least once a month or once every 60 days but it needs to happen.
At some instances there are properties that hasn't been read for 16 months, that's unacceptable."
