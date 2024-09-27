Expert: Nersa will trim Eskom's 36% tariff request

NERSA this week published the power utility's multi-year price determination revenue application for public consultation.

Eskom has asked for a hike of 36% next year, 12% in the 2026/27 financial year and 9% in 2027/28.

READ: NERSA: Concerns over electricity tariff hikes will be seriously considered

“In the past NERSA has never given what it asked for, it always trims it down to something lower. I expect this will apply this year. A 35 percent price increase will be a huge shock,” says expert Chris Yelland.

Some Durbanites have shared with Newswatch their views on how this is going to affect their lives.





"It’s going affect people massively, especially those who use prepaid, especially if you are getting a certain budget per month, it will just increase that amount and you left with nothing left for groceries,”





“It is very much worrying and if you look, we already suffering from fuel hike, food prices. So, now where are we going to get some money to pay the electricity.”

“This is not right because if it’s not fuel hike it’s food prices.



Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter