Ramokgopa withdraws gazette for new nuclear plant
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Energy and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced on Friday that he is withdrawing the gazette for a new 2,500 MW nuclear power plant.
The minister outlined the government’s new strategy regarding nuclear energy in a press briefing in Pretoria.
"I am withdrawing the gazette to allow for public participation to happen,” he said.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) had approved the deal.
The Democratic Alliance has legally challenged it, citing procedural and administrative irregularities in the process.
Ramakgopa said he wants as much transparency as possible.
"The last thing we want is to do a major build programme on the back of suspicion that the department and government is hiding something from the public. So I said we are going to democratise this process, make it transparent as there is nothing to hide."
