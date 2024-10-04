Ramokgopa vows to reject Eskom's proposed 36% tariff hike

The utility has asked the energy regulator for a 36% increase for the next financial year.

Ramokgopa says the government will push for a revision during national energy regulator Nersa's consultation process to ease energy poverty without undermining Eskom’s financial stability.

READ: Expert: Nersa will trim Eskom's 36% tariff request

Ramokgopa said that renewable energy will reduce high tariff costs when addressing the Wind Energy Indaba in Cape Town on Thursday.

"So, you can see that the greater the mix, the greater the possibility of us making energy or electricity affordable.

“It is in our collective interest to ensure that we can be able to scale up the share of renewable solar and wind as part of that aggregate mix. So, science has proven that."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)