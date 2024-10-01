 Ramokgopa: Renewables ‘crucial’ to affordable power
Ramokgopa: Renewables 'crucial' to affordable power

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says renewables are crucial to making electricity more affordable for South African households.

His remarks come amid Eskom's request to the energy regulator to approve a tariff hike of 36% next year, 12% in the 2026/27 financial year and 9% in 2027/28.


Ramokgopa told an energy seminar in Midrand on Monday that investing in renewable energy will bring relief to many South Africans. 

 

"Investing in this area is going to help us to resolve the affordability question. Ensure that you accelerate the share of renewables in this mix because it has those elements of ensuring that electricity is affordable, of course, with all its technical challenges."


