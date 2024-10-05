Ramaphosa urges educators to track school dropouts

He was speaking at the 24th National Teaching Awards in Kempton Park today, which also marks World Teachers' Day.

Ramaphosa says educators play various critical roles in the lives of their students. "Teachers aren't always expected to impart textbook knowledge to their learners, they often have to be councillors, advisors, social workers, disciplinarians, as well as surrogate parents."

He noted the high levels of inequality, where one educator's environment may differ greatly from another's.

"In some schools, resources are plenty, the schoolyard is safe, there are basic amenities, the pupil-teacher ratio is appropriate, and learning takes place in good conditions.

READ: SADTU calls on Ramaphosa to implement full BELA Bill

"But in others, educators struggle to obtain even the most basic resources for teaching, schools lack safe toilets and running water, and crime and violence from outside the school inevitably find their way in," said Ramaphosa.

He highlighted progress in narrowing the gaps between schools but acknowledged that much more needs to be done.

"We are working to strengthen the foundations of early learning. This is to ensure successful education outcomes in the future," he added.

Ramaphosa also mentioned that the education curriculum is being revised to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world, emphasizing the importance of producing the skills needed to address the country's high youth unemployment rate.