SADTU calls on Ramaphosa to implement full BELA Bill

Updated | By Mapaballo Borotho

Teachers union, SADTU has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the outstanding clauses of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill urgently. 

School classroom with empty desks and greenboard/iStock/@Maroke

The BELA bill was signed into law earlier this month at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

 

However, the president announced that he would delay the implementation of some clauses by three months.

 

The clauses relate to school admission and language policies.

 

Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke addressed members at the union’s 10th National Congress in Boksburg on Saturday.

"The congress has resolved that the president should lift that particular suspension so that the BELA Bill, as an act, now be implemented in order to address the issues of social cohesion, integration and transformation of our society.”

