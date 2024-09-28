Infant and elderly man survive Eastern Cape mass shooting

17 people were shot and killed in the early hours of this morning.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says the seventeen include fifteen women and two men.

READ: 17 people killed in Eastern Cape mass shooting

"An infant and an elderly man are the survivors of this attack. The two-month-old baby was not injured, we also have an elderly man, but he is in critical condition.

"The National Commissioner of SAPS has mobilised our forensic science laboratory experts from Pretoria to be sent on the Lusikisiki to collect every piece of evidence they can get. We also have detectives that have descended on Lusikisiki."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)