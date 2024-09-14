Ramaphosa says Gwarube's absence at BELA Bill signing ‘a minor issue’

"Her non-attendance for me is an issue, but it is a minor issue compared to her commitment to implement the law that I signed today (Friday). The minister has been very clear and she says president you are my boss, I will execute decisions of government. That is exactly her mandate," Ramaphosa said.





Siviwe Gwarube boycotted the signing of the BELA bill on Friday.





In a statement, she said she remains opposed to the bill in its current form.





Ramaphosa went ahead with the signing but halted the implementation of clauses on school admission and language policies for three months.





He says he's getting members of his cabinet to focus on serving the people, instead of the interests of their political parties.





"The interests of South Africans are the glue that holds us together in the government of national unity.





"Anybody who tries to unglue that glue must know that we are actually destroying the hope of South Africans - shattering the confidence South Africans have invested in the government of national unity."