AfriForum, Solidarity welcome delay in implementation of full BELA Act
AfriForum and Solidarity have welcomed what they say is a victory in the fight against two clauses in the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says two clauses in the BELA Act will not be implemented immediately.
These affect school admission and language policies.
Ramaphosa said they will be open for further discussion for three months before implementation.
AfriForum's Alana Bailey believes it is a triumph for Afrikaans communities.
"We also regard this as a breakthrough that proves the power of public participation and that the public should give voice to their concerns. We are also still preparing for legal action if the three months were not to deliver any positive results."
