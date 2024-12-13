Ramaphosa recognises Masalanabo Modjadji as Balobedu queen
Updated | By Bulletin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially recognised Princess Masalanabo Modjadji as the Queen of the Balobedu nation in Limpopo.
She's ascended the throne after turning 18 and becomes Queen Modjadji The Seventh.
Her uncle has acted as regent since she was ten.
The Queen now leads the only legally recognised Queenship in South Africa.
The Presidency says her recognition, under the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, marks a significant moment for the Balobedu nation.
"In accordance with Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, as soon as the successor to the position of a queen/king ceases to be a minor, the rightful successor must be recognised by the President as the queen/king. A certificate of recognition must be issued after her/his name has been published in the Gazette," says spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
