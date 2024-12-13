Care and support people having festive blues: psychologist

Durban psychologist Paul Bushell says the holiday season can be triggering for many, often leading to feelings of depression.





"Many people are tired from the year that they have had. People at this time of the year experience more family, social, financial and other personal pressure and it can be also an especially hard time for families who are experiencing loss or for people dealing with other mental health stresses and difficulties."





He says it's important to watch out for the signs and be mindful and supportive of those suffering with their mental health during this time.





Bushell says people must manage expectations and that it’s okay to say no without feeling guilty.





"It is ok to celebrate the holidays in your own way using your own traditions and set reasonable expectations for yourself. I think its easy to get carried away with ideas or images of how the holidays are meant to look.





"That comparative stuff can be incredibly stressful for people. It is ok to say no to certain things and set a budget and stick to it because I think when we get carried away with trying to do things a certain way we can take the joy out of it."





He's urged people to reach out for help by talking to someone they trust or contacting organisations such as such as the South African Anxiety and Depression Group.





"If someone is struggling with holiday blues this time of the year it is important to know that you are not alone, I think a lot of people experience those kinds of feelings this time of the year.





"You don't have to go through it alone, so surround yourself with people who genuinely care about you, connect with them and spend time together doing things that you know fill your cup."





SADAG has several 24-hour toll-free emergency helplines such as Suicide Crisis Helpline 0800 567 567 or WhatsApp them on 076 882 2775.





