Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity on Robben Island visit

The visit was intended to honour hundreds of political prisoners detained for many years in the fight for freedom.

It formed part of the run-up to the main celebrations, which will take place in Khayelitsha on Saturday when Ramaphosa delivers the party’s January 8th Statement.

Ramaphosa said the visit to the Robben Island prison remained a source of inspiration because of the freedom fighters and leaders who survived imprisonment.

Three former presidents, Nelson Mandela, Kgalema Motlanthe, and Jacob Zuma, were imprisoned on the island during apartheid.

“Those who were here prevailed. They overcame challenges as we too will. We as the ANC are determined to continue building our movement and continue building the trust that the people of South Africa have in the ANC to become champions of their liberation.” Ramaphosa said.

He added that the existence of the ANC symbolises the survival of the freedom fighters.

“Leaders who spent their time imprisoned on this Island understood the vital need for unity and personal integrity. They knew that for them to survive this horrible place, they needed unity. They needed to work together. “

Ramaphosa said as part of their efforts to rebuild the ANC, the party will reflect on the unity and discipline shown by political prisoners.

“We are going on a wealth of experience that stretches 113 years of struggle. As we acknowledge our shortcomings and challenges as a movement, we also recognise the strength and capabilities that reside in our movement.”

