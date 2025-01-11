: Ramaphosa praises Western Cape for ‘resisting colonialism’





"From the battle of Salt River in 1510 where the Khoi defeated the Portuguese led by great heroes of our people. That is why we pay tribute to the people of the Western Cape.”

The president’s delivering the party's January 8 statement at the Mandela Sports Grounds in Khayelitsha, on Saturday.

The ANC's marking 113 years of existence, making it the oldest political party on the African continent.

Ramaphosa says although great progress has been made in the liberation struggle, many challenges remain.

READ: Ramaphosa: ANC's 113th anniversary a time to reflect

"They include crime, violence, gender-based violence and femicide. They include drug abuse, unequal access to education, challenges such as water and sanitation bad roads and shortages of housing."

Ramaphosa affirmed the ANC, along with parties in the government of national unity, will address the issues









