Ramaphosa praises Western Cape for ‘resisting colonialism’
Updated | By Newswatch
ANC President
Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the Western Cape as the place where acts of
resistance against colonial rule began.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the Western Cape as the place where acts of resistance against colonial rule began.
"From the battle of Salt River in 1510 where the Khoi defeated the Portuguese led by great heroes of our people. That is why we pay tribute to the people of the Western Cape.”
The president’s delivering the party's January 8 statement at the Mandela Sports Grounds in Khayelitsha, on Saturday.
The ANC's marking 113 years of existence, making it the oldest political party on the African continent.
Ramaphosa says although great progress has been made in the liberation struggle, many challenges remain.
READ: Ramaphosa: ANC's 113th anniversary a time to reflect
"They include crime, violence, gender-based violence and femicide. They include drug abuse, unequal access to education, challenges such as water and sanitation bad roads and shortages of housing."
Ramaphosa affirmed the ANC, along with parties in the government of national unity, will address the issues
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban Super Giants captain shares exclusive SA20 insights
Keshav Maharaj joins the East Coast Breakfast squad to share his exclusi...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 1 hour ago
-
Get hired in 2025: In-demand jobs and skills in SA
Ready to thrive in the 2025 job market? Here are the top in-demand jobs ...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 3 hours ago