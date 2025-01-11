Ramaphosa: ANC's 113th anniversary a time to reflect

He gave the keynote address at the party’s presidential gala dinner in Cape Town on Friday night ahead of the January 8 Statement in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

"Celebrating our anniversary in this beautiful part of our country allows us an opportunity to commemorate and to honour the contributions of people who suffered and struggled for our liberation."

Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity on Robben Island visit

The ANC's electoral setbacks are expected to feature prominently in Ramaphosa's address including the formation of the government of national unity.

The ANC's 1st Deputy Secretary General, Nomvula Mokonyane, says the party wants to reconnect with its people and regain public trust.

"Everybody thought there was a standard script of what do. We have changed the script. We have adapted the script because we are in the path of renewal, so we think something is going to cook in the Western Cape."

