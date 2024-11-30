Ramaphosa outlines G20 Presidency focus

South Africa will on Sunday officially take over the G20 presidency for 2025.

This will be the first time an African economy leads the global economic group for one year.

The G20 is a forum of the world's largest economies that meet to discuss issues facing the global economy.

Ramaphosa will take over from Brazil before handing it over to the USA.

"We will call on the members of the G20 to stand in solidarity with those facing hardship, poverty, and conflict. We will work to tackle inequality through fair and consistent trade rules, improve debt relief mechanisms, and increase funding for climate actions and development," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa addressed the National Council of Provinces in Parliament on Friday.

"This whole process of the G20 will involve up to 230 summits leading up to the leaders’ summit later in 2025, which will take place in Johannesburg in Gauteng."

