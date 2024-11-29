Durban will be tourism capital again, vows Ramaphosa

He says the presidential eThekwini working group is making significant progress in bringing together key stakeholders and various levels of government to tackle the city's challenges.

He touched on the issue while responding to questions from members of the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

Ramaphosa set up the group in February after meeting with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry and various social partners to discuss service delivery challenges in the municipality.

"And that is beginning to yield really positive outcomes through which we are to return Durban to being a tourism capital of our nation once again. Now, this working group is showing progress in dealing with the problems, dilapidated, ageing infrastructure, water shortages and low business confidence."

















