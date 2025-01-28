Ramaphosa, Kagame call for ‘immediate’ DRC ceasefire

The Presidency says the leaders held a phone conversation to discuss the worsening crisis in the eastern DRC.





Nine South Africans were among 13 troops killed in intense fighting with the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group last week.





The soldiers were part of the UN and the Southern African Development Community peacekeeping missions.





The Congolese military said that it fought to retain control of Goma on Monday evening, where clashes have claimed at least 17 lives.





There has been conflicting reports over the extent of its control in Goma, after the armed group stormed the city centre on Sunday.





Meanwhile, former International Relations minister, Naledi Pandor has called for peace.





She spoke to the SABC on the sidelines of a conference in Johannesburg.





“We're extremely worried. DRC is a large country with significant resources for the continent. So to see it in such strife dishearten leaders on the continent. So I'm hoping we are going to find a ways of appealing to leaders to to find a diplomatic way to peace."



