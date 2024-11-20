Ramaphosa invites Trump for state visit

He confirmed the invitation during an engagement with the media following the conclusion of the G20 Summit in Brazil.





Brazil has officially handed over the G20 presidency to South Africa, with the country’s term set to start on 1 December.





The country will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2025.





Ramaphosa said he would work closely with Trump after he moves into the White House in January, as he would with many other leaders.

"I look forward to working with President Trump," said Ramaphosa.





"Trump is going to be part of the troika in the form of the USA, South Africa and Brazil. We are going to have to work together. We are joined at the hip as we prepare for the South African G20 summit and they prepare for the US in 2026.





"We are, therefore, going to work together for a solid two years, if not three."





"I hope that diplomacy and the observance of the various protocols that exist among global leaders and countries will underpin the way we work,”remarked Ramaphosa.





"I look forward to it. I think we will have a good summit in South Africa with the participation of the United States and President Trump coming to South Africa.





"We look forward to welcoming him and other global leaders," said Ramaphosa.





Trump's return to the White House has been met with mixed reactions in South Africa due to the potential implications it could have on diplomatic relations between the two countries.





The U.S. is a significant trade partner for South Africa, and trade agreements like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) are crucial for the country’s economy.





Trump’s history of protectionist policies raises concerns about the potential renegotiation or even termination of AGOA, which could impact thousands of South African jobs in export-driven sectors​.





In a recent media briefing, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola described South Africa's relationship with the US as dynamic and evolving.





“We will continue to engage the White House on their foreign policy, including AGOA, with the aim to continue to strengthen the bilateral relations,” he said.





“There will be challenges that will arise on a number of issues.





“There has never been a straightforward relationship, but we think we will be able to confront and engage to find a mutually beneficial solution between the two countries, particularly on the issues of trade, AGOA and PEPFAR [the US president's emergency plan for Aids relief]," Lamola said.



