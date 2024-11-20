G20 Presidency officially handed over to South Africa
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
Brazilian President Lula
da Silva has officially handed over the G20 Presidency to South Africa.
South Africa becomes the first African nation to lead the global economic group.
South Africa’s ambitious plans for the presidency include pushing for reforms in global institutions like the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, and the global financial system.
Speaking during the handover ceremony in Rio President Cyril Ramaphosa assured world leaders South Africa will build on the progress made by Brazil.
One of the key outcomes at this year’s summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, transitioning the group to the G21.
The move enhances Africa's representation in global economic discussions.
With approximately 130 meetings planned for 2025, South Africa's G20 Presidency promises a renewed focus on African solutions to global issues.
