Ramaphosa honours fallen soldiers, vows to complete mission

"We have fulfilled our duty to bring our soldiers back home. We must fulfil our duty to complete their mission."

The remains of the fallen soldiers have been returned to their families.

The troops were on a SADC and UN peacekeeping mission, when they were killed in fighting with armed rebel group, M23, in the eastern DRC last month.





Speaking at a memorial service at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Pretoria last night, Ramaphosa said that the SANDF will continue its mission in the region.

Defence force chief, Rudzani Maphwanya has told their families that the soldiers understood the importance of their mission to bring peace to the DRC.

He has lashed out at those who claimed the South African troops were ill-equipped, saying now is not the time for blame.

"We have done as much as we could in the circumstances that we found ourselves. Our people were armed, resourced, and capable of meeting the challenge that they faced."