Ramaphosa: The exile repatriation project will continue

Ramaphosa has been speaking in Pretoria at the homecoming ceremony of over 40 freedom fighters who died Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Their remains arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Wednesday.

He says these remains remind us of the price of freedom.

"Because we must bring them all home, they must come home. The exile repatriation project will continue, we are returning them to the land of their birth, we restore to their families and to their people. Through this we are also paying tribute to their families."

Ramaphosa says South Africans should honour the memories of the repatriated liberation activists by fighting for the rights of those who still live in poverty.

"We are called upon to the agents of change, we are called upon to be activists. We must follow the examples of these men and women who lie here, and we must strive for unity and not division and we must hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and probity."

