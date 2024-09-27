Repatriation brings closure for families of 42 liberation fighters
By Noxolo Miya
As the country pays
homage to 42 freedom fighters who died in exile, the ANC Veterans League says
it hopes today's ceremony helps their loved ones find closure.
"People should know where we come from, people should know that the democracy we have now, it was shed with blood. People sacrificed their lives for us to have this democracy," said chairperson Snuki Zikalala.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will officiate the restitution homecoming ceremony in Tshwane on Friday morning.
The remains of the liberation fighters were repatriated from Zambia and Zimbabwe this week.
Zikalala says their families are now able to give them a dignified burial.
"This is very important for South Africans and also to those who participated in the struggle for liberation. We were there we witnessed how emotional it was, but I think they are happy that there will be closure because some of them did not know what actually happened to their loved ones."
