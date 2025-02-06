Ramaphosa to deliver first SONA under GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address today, his first under the Government of National Unity.





He'll speak before a joint sitting of Parliament at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.





Ramaphosa's address comes amid heightened geo-political tensions which have not spared South Africa.





READ: Ramaphosa to engage with Trump on land reform





The country recently made global headlines after US President Donald Trump claimed that South Africa was confiscating land and treating what he called certain classes of people very badly.





While the government dismissed these claims, Ramaphosa may use his address to further clarify the country's land reform policies.





The speech also comes as the nation mourns 14 soldiers killed in the conflict in Eastern DRC Congo more than a week ago.





Beyond these pressing issues, Ramaphosa is expected to focus on economic growth and the government's plan to bring down the unemployment rate.







