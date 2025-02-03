Ramaphosa to engage with Trump on land reform

This after Trump announced that he would be cutting funding to South Africa due to alleged land confiscations and human rights violations.

The US president said they will consider their next step after an investigation.

Ramaphosa has issued a response, dismissing the claims.

"The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution," said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

"South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners."

Ramaphosa's recent signing of the Expropriation Bill into law has sparked strong reactions.

Magwenya hopes that, through engagement, the Trump administration will better understand these issues.

"The US remains a key strategic political and trade partner for South Africa. With the exception of PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIVAids programme, there is no other significant funding that is provided by the United States to South Africa."

