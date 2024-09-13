Ramaphosa delays implementation of contentious BELA clauses

It's specifically to clauses on school admission and language policies.

The rest of the act will come into effect immediately.

Ramaphosa said the delay will allow those who believe they have found better solutions to these clauses to engage with him.

"This will give the parties time to deliberate on these issues and make proposals on how the different views may be accommodated.

"Should the parties not be able to agree on an approach, then we will proceed with the implementation of these parts of the bill within a three-month period.





"In making this decision, I am drawing on a tradition of engagement that goes back many years, including the drafting of the new constitution."

Earlier this week, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen warned that signing the bill in its current form could threaten the government of national unity.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube did not attend Friday's ceremony, citing concerns regarding sections of the bill.

"I have thus written to the president and notified him that, in the present circumstance, I cannot attend today's signing ceremony until concerns regarding the Bill are rectified,” she said.

"I remain ready to serve South Africa and ensure that millions of learners across the country can access quality education."