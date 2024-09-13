Civic organisation Section27 endorses BELA Bill
Updated | By Nushera Soodya
Education pressure group
Section27 believes the signing of the Basic Education Law Amendment Bill will
be a progressive development in education.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will put his signature on the bill at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.
The BELA bill proposes several changes to admissions and language policies and seeks to make Grade R compulsory for school-starting age, among others.
"What the bill is trying to do is that it aligns with the jurisprudential development that has been taken throughout the year. In particular, there are a few aspects that we really welcome, one of which is the extension of the definition of corporal punishment.
“You go beyond just physical abuse but to include verbal, intimidation kind of bullying tactics by educators, pinching, scratching pulling of ears. That extension is important," says Section27's Zeenat Sujee.
