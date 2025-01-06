Ramaphosa defends GNU at Joe Slovo commemoration





The issue of the GNU, and especially the ANC’s decision to work with the DA, was a major topic of discussion at the Joe Slovo commemoration in Soweto,

SACP commemorated the 30th anniversary of the passing of its former general secretary and national chair Joe Slovo.

The SACP has openly criticised the ANC’s decision to work with the DA, calling it a threat to democracy.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who was at the event as ANC president, defended the GNU.

"It is a democracy that allows me as well to stand here and hear voices that are speaking in favour of what we are seeking to do in government, but also to hear voices against the GNU, to also hear voices of those who say we may well have made a mistake,” he said.

Ramaphosa added that the South African Communist Party has been a key pillar of support for the ANC throughout its history.

He acknowledged the SACP's key role in strengthening the ANC during the apartheid struggle.

Despite recent tensions and the SACP’s decision to contest elections independently, he emphasised that both parties remain vital allies and must work together for South Africa’s future.









