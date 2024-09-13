Ramaphosa declares official funeral for Gordhan

Gordhan passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week.

He was 75.

Gordhan was appointed as SARS Commissioner in 1999 and thereafter served as finance minister in 2009.

He served as public enterprises minister from 2018 and resigned after this year’s elections.

Speaking at the Union Buildings on Friday, Ramaphosa detailed his last moment with Gordhan during a hospital visit.

READ: Ramaphosa lauds Gordhan as ‘outstanding leader’

He described him as one of the most principled and courageous freedom fighters the nation has known and produced.

"I had the occasion to go and spend some time with him last night in hospital…before he passed on, and I was able to get a moment to speak to him, even though he could no longer hear me,” Ramaphosa said.

“It was a sad moment for me to be able to watch him as he was passing on to his journey to another world."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)