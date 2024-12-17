Ramaphosa announces national dialogue to address challenges
President Cyril Ramaphosa says a national dialogue will be held next year to address the challenges the country has been facing for the last 15 years.
He made the announcement while delivering his official Reconciliation Day speech in the Western Cape on Monday.
The president says a steering committee will be appointed to coordinate the process.
Ramaphosa says the dialogue will bring different sectors and communities together to make decisions on solutions.
"Slow growth, unemployment, poverty, hunger, poor governance, slow land reform and corruption,” are some of the issues he has listed.
Ramaphosa says the government of national unity has prioritised strengthening institutions that must fight corruption and crime.
"Corruption undermines the trust between the people and the public representatives that have been elected to serve them.
"Crime, gender-based violence and instability cause great misery and hardship. They strain the social fabric of the country."
