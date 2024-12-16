Police minister condemns fatal gun attack in Hammarsdale

Two police officers and two women were killed on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Cliffdale area where mourners had gathered under a marquee.

Three officers were responding to a shooting that had claimed the life of a woman.

The SAPS says while they were scouring the scene, the gunman returned and opened fire on the investigating team, killing two officers and another woman.

He was wounded in a shootout with police, as he tried to flee, and was later found dead in a thicket nearby.

Minister Mchunu says the killings have sent shockwaves through both the community and police force.

He has meanwhile urged the public to work closely with law enforcement to fight crime.

