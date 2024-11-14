Ramaphosa to address nation on food poisoning crisis
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
South Africans will hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the recent food poisoning incidents that have left several children dead.
Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government is working around the clock to resolve the crisis.
At a post-cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Ntshavheni said Ramaphosa will discuss the interventions when he addresses us this week.
"The president will address the nation on the interventions the government is undertaking to deal with this situation.
READ: Govt ‘to address’ health inspector shortage
"In the meantime, the Department of Health has activated the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) to trace and examine the source of the poisoning of foodstuffs and make recommendations.
"The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, supported by the Department of Small Business Development and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management, have gazetted the Standard Draft By-laws for Township Economies aimed at mobilising municipalities around a common agenda and collective responses towards inclusive local economies and curbing illegal business operations in townships."
