Govt ‘to address’ health inspector shortage
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Health
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says efforts are underway to address the shortage of health inspectors in municipalities.
Motsoaledi was responding to questions by parliament's watchdog SCOPA on Wednesday.
He acknowledged the challenge has been a contributing factor in managing food safety.
The minister's been commenting on recent food poisoning incidents in the country.
At least 10 children have died from lethal organophosphate poisoning, while dozens more have been treated for symptoms of suspected food poisoning in KZN.
Motsoaledi says the government is equipping experts with the necessary skills to deal with foodborne illnesses.
"Lot of short comings regarding regulatory measures has been identified, the National Institute For Communicable Diseases they bought together doctors around the country and workshop them because a number of doctors have never experienced organophosphate poisoning. They might not know how to treat it, so even are being mobilised to understand the nature of this problem."
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on the issue.
