Rage Festival 'special experience' for matrics

The annual eight-day-long event will take place in Ballito in KwaZulu Natal from Saturday until next week Saturday.





"It's that one moment in life where you've finished everything that you've ever known. You've got no responsibility yet," said Walsh.





"We've got some really epic pool parties that are taking place at the La Montagne Timeshare Hotel in Ballito, which happens every afternoon with a special edition on Tuesday next week, where that pool party will run until 10 pm because that's the one night that our outdoor night-time festival is closed."





Walsh also moved to ease parents’ concerns by saying that the safety and security measures are a shared responsibility between the event organisers and police.





READ: Matrics urged to avoid alcohol after exams





"Over 22 years, we've gotten better and better at understanding what is required to look after our audience, keep them safe, and our duty of care towards them.





"So at a very high level, there's 120 security officers that work every evening, there's 30 volunteers from the Red Frogs that work every evening. We've got an onsite mini-hospital with medics and paramedics, and an ambulance on site.





"It's about providing the best possible safety net so that the Class of 2024 can come and have the best time, worry-free, and that there is a facility in place if ever anything goes wrong."





Walsh said millions of rands are spent to ensure the artist and productions are up to scratch.





"If we're delivering goosebumps, we're meeting our mandates, and we do that through storytelling, pyrotechnics, show moments, and really giving the matrix each year, like a properly global, international quality music and lifestyle festival experience to see off the biggest moment in their lives so far."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)