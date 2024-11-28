Matrics urged to avoid alcohol after exams

In KwaZulu-Natal, over 190,000 full- and part-time candidates began writing the National Senior Certificate papers in late October.

In a statement, the Department of Education in KZN says it's pleased with how the exams were conducted and has received no reports of irregularities, leaks, or disruptions.

As matrics celebrate the end of the five-week-long examinations, the Department of Basic Education has urged them not to be reckless.





"I urge matriculants to refrain from alcohol abuse during pens down events and matric rage parties,” said Minister Siviwe Gwarube at a media briefing on Wednesday.





“These moments of celebration of achievements should not risk life and safety. It is absolutely important that you do not engage in reckless behaviour."

Marking will begin on 1 December.





