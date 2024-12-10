RAF warns it won’t pay for ‘intentional crashes’

The RAF has revealed a growing trend of people throwing themselves against moving cars to claim from the fund.

It says the chancers wait for a moment when the vehicle has slowed down enough - to avoid being killed on impact.

The RAF says such actions are dangerous and add unnecessary pressure on the fund, which must assess and investigate each claim.





READ: 10,000 died on SA roads in 2024 - Creecy

It says almost 50,000 claims were rejected in the past four years.





In some cases, the claimant was solely responsible for causing the road crash, and in other instances, claims were lodged fraudulently.

According to the RAF, there were a total of nearly 8,000 road fatalities during the festive season period over the last five years.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)