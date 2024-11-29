RAF uncovers R1bn in fraudulent claims
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Road
Accident Fund says fraudsters have been draining the state insurer of resources
meant to support crash victims and their families.
The Road Accident Fund says fraudsters have been draining the state insurer of resources meant to support crash victims and their families.
The RAF says it has managed to halt the release of some R65 million in claims, over the past three financial years.
Spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they rejected more than 2,000 fraudulent claims during their Over 2,000 Fraudulent Claims Rejected in Corruption Crackdown" on corrupt practices.
Over R1 billion in fraudulent claims were identified for rejection to protect the fund's wallet.
READ: Simelane urges RAF to end misuse of funds
Polela says their fraud detection strategies aimed at reducing the time it takes to process legitimate claims.
"The RAF is indeed very pleased that we have been able to stop these fraudulently claims, what makes us happy even more is convictions. The reason we are pleased is that sends a very strong message that the courts and indeed the RAF are not going to stand by and watch as people try to swindle the state institution."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Principal bars matriculant from writing three papers
Gift Mabuza says that he was not allowed to write three of his Matric pa...Carol Ofori 26 minutes ago
-
Ke Dezemba: Add R2,100 more for flights
The festive season is here and everyone is making travel plans to celebr...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago