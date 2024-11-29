RAF uncovers R1bn in fraudulent claims

The RAF says it has managed to halt the release of some R65 million in claims, over the past three financial years.

Spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they rejected more than 2,000 fraudulent claims during their Over 2,000 Fraudulent Claims Rejected in Corruption Crackdown" on corrupt practices.

Over R1 billion in fraudulent claims were identified for rejection to protect the fund's wallet.

READ: Simelane urges RAF to end misuse of funds

Polela says their fraud detection strategies aimed at reducing the time it takes to process legitimate claims.

"The RAF is indeed very pleased that we have been able to stop these fraudulently claims, what makes us happy even more is convictions. The reason we are pleased is that sends a very strong message that the courts and indeed the RAF are not going to stand by and watch as people try to swindle the state institution."









Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)