RAF concerned over frequency of scholar transport crashes

It's expressed concern at the frequent road accidents involving scholar transport.

The RAF has introduced theory-based defensive driver workshops for scholar transport drivers to help change driving behaviours.

Road safety manager Siphamandla Gumbi says they hope the programme will also place value on human lives and reduce road accidents in this category.





"What we have done is that we have selected accredited service providers who have developed the defensive driver training programme that basically seeks to equip drivers with skills to be able to identify road hazards and to be able to react to them and skills to deal with the roadworthiness of the vehicle."

According to statistics, an average of 827 children between the ages of five and 14 were killed on South African roads annually between 2018 and 2022.

Many of these children were pedestrians 66%, followed by passengers at 33%.





