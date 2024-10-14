RAF concerned over frequency of scholar transport crashes
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Road Accident Fund says more scholar transport drivers need to recognise their responsibility when ferrying learners to and from school.
The Road Accident Fund says more scholar transport drivers need to recognise their responsibility when ferrying learners to and from school.
It's expressed concern at the frequent road accidents involving scholar transport.
The RAF has introduced theory-based defensive driver workshops for scholar transport drivers to help change driving behaviours.
Road safety manager Siphamandla Gumbi says they hope the programme will also place value on human lives and reduce road accidents in this category.
READ: Duma reiterates support for Mandeni crash victims’ families
"What we have done is that we have selected accredited service providers who have developed the defensive driver training programme that basically seeks to equip drivers with skills to be able to identify road hazards and to be able to react to them and skills to deal with the roadworthiness of the vehicle."
According to statistics, an average of 827 children between the ages of five and 14 were killed on South African roads annually between 2018 and 2022.
Many of these children were pedestrians 66%, followed by passengers at 33%.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Umlazi family's funeral shock: Body sent to Nigeria
A Durban family’s grief deepened as their loved one’s body was mistakenl...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
It may be time to say goodbye to your green ID book
South Africa's Smart ID is replacing the green book. Find out how new di...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago