Duma reiterates support for Mandeni crash victims’ families

Initial reports from emergency first responders were that seven school pupils lost their lives in Friday's collision.

Duma says they've since established that the victims were between the ages of 17 and 27.

Two were high school pupils.

The MEC addressed the media on Sunday after meeting with the Ncwane family, who lost three children in the crash.





READ: Prelim probe shows driver lost control of car in deadly N2 crash

"We agreed that we would work together regarding the issue of funeral service and burial. We also spoke to the councillors of the areas telling them we will call a meeting with all the stakeholders to fix the situation."

Duma says the truck driver's recovering in ICU.

Preliminary reports suggest the driver of the car, transporting the group, lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into an oncoming truck.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)