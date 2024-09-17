RAF claims backlog keeps increasing, says CEO
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Road Accident Fund CEO
Collins Letsoalo says the organisation continues to be plagued by high legal
costs and claims backlogs.
Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo says the organisation continues to be plagued by high legal costs and claims backlogs.
Letsoalo briefed the media Monday on the RAF's annual performance report for the financial year 2023/24.
He says the organisation’s claims backlog increased by 1.2% from 2022.
Their legal costs—which stood at nearly R10 billion in 2019—were reduced to R3.8 billion in 2024.
Letsoalo says the organisation still owes R1.4 billion to foreign nationals.
"Foreign claims are always going to be an issue. When they are lawfully here, you can't do anything about it. The law says we must pay them. We must continue to do what the law says.
“There were Botswana citizens that got injured in this country. They are entitled to those claims; there was a Zimbabwean bus that got involved in an accident somewhere, in Makhado, somewhere around Limpopo. We are going to have to pay those people if they are here legally."
He says the highest amount paid, was to a foreign national.
“The Belgians are claiming social benefits of hundred and fifty million each, three of them; what are South Africans saying? You know what they say when I say that you can be unlawfully here. I just thought the constitution was based on the law, the supreme law. All these other ones follow the constitution, but you can be here constitutionally but unlawfully, and then you must claim."
