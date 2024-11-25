R1bn revamp of iconic Esplanade building unveiled

The Department of Public Works in KZN unveiled its R1 billion project to re-purpose the abandoned seven-storey building on Monday.

Speaking at the sod-turning event, MEC Martin Meyer said renovations are expected to be completed by 2027.

He said the building, which they hope to make climate-friendly, will house government staff, office spaces, shops and private businesses.

"The reality is that climate change is now the reality of this generation and means we must carefully consider what we put out because it affects what we get back from nature.





"This building will boost the following environmentally friendly interventions, a minimum of a four-star rating, lifts inside are to regenerate energy back into the building, it will host panels on the roofs and will harvest rainwater."

Officials say the once iconic 18,000-square-meter building has become a safety hazard and eye sore, adding to the list of derelict buildings in the City.

Ethekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni says the project represents a clamp down on derelict buildings that chase away investors.

"Our teams have also identified 76 buildings which are hijacked and overcrowded. Of these, 58 are privately owned and 18 are government buildings. Since we started implementing this land release strategy, 57 properties have been released to the private sector."





